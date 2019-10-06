GATLIBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Some breaking news out of Gatlinburg, a bear cub “carjacking,” a work van on Friday.
Jeff Stokely sharing these videos with us tonight.
He says he was with a customer on Helden Circle when the cub got inside the van.
After rummaging around and even honking the horn, Stokely managed to get the bear out of the vehicle.
LATEST POSTS:
- MBPD: Woman charged after throwing man’s luggage into ocean while he bought her beer
- Warm Monday with scattered showers
- WATCH: Bear cub ‘carjacks’ van in Tennessee
- Inmate dies in Florence County Detention Center; SLED investigating
- Someone took off with a trailer containing a custom Harley in Myrtle Beach