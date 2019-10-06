WATCH: Bear cub ‘carjacks’ van in Tennessee

GATLIBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Some breaking news out of Gatlinburg, a bear cub “carjacking,” a work van on Friday.

Jeff Stokely sharing these videos with us tonight.

(Jeff Stokely

He says he was with a customer on Helden Circle when the cub got inside the van.

After rummaging around and even honking the horn, Stokely managed to get the bear out of the vehicle.

