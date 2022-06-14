WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A fun night at the races on Saturday got a little intense when a fight broke out during the chain race at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem.

A fan captured video of the scuffle that disrupted the final race of the night.

Some cars got tangled up in Turn 1 and a white car driven by Gerald Robinson Junior was flipped. Robinson and the driver of the black car, Dustin Speaks, got into a brief fight.

It doesn’t seem anyone was seriously injured and it’s unknown if charges were filed or police were called.

Bowman Gray has not commented about the fight.