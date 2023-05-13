The above clip has been shortened for brevity and edited to remove explicit content. Some viewers may find the content disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Friday released dashcam footage from a deadly May 7 deputy-involved shooting.

The incident happened in Ravenel shortly before 4:00 p.m. when Deputies Evan Cubbage and Alexander Hodge conducted a traffic stop on a black Crown Victoria.

Deputy Cubbage approaches passenger-side window and has a pleasant conversation with the driver and passenger for just under seven minutes before asking the passenger to step out of the car.

Deputy Cubbage appears to grab the passenger’s hands and tells him not to reach for anything as he is getting out to of the car.

Deputy Hodge approaches and Deputy Cubbage screams “he’s got a gun!”

The suspect jumps out and opens fire as the deputies run to the driver’s side of the car.

Deputy Cubbage returns fire over the car, then runs around to the passenger’s side and continues firing. Deputy Hodge runs off screen and fires as well. The suspect, identified as James Pierce (28) of Walterboro, was hit and died at the scene.

Deputy Cubbage was also shot three times. He can be heard screaming “I’m hit!” Deputy Hodge asks Deputy Cubbage where he is hit and Deputy Cubbage describes his injuries. He also says that he needs help with the suspect, who is dead.

The driver jumps out of the car and runs to the side of the road screaming. One of the deputies yells at her to get back from the scene and lay down on the ground.

The deputies involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave, per protocol. While the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the deputy-involved shooting, the sheriff’s office said it conducts an internal investigation into all shootings involving its deputies.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.