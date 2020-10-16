Gov. McMaster discusses SC CARES Act changes during press conference

Update: Governor Henry McMaster plans to discuss the new CARES Act funding during a press conference at 11 a.m.

Watch The press conference live in the video above.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Applications will soon open for SC CARES Act funds, giving a total of $65 million to nonprofits and minority and small business owners in South Carolina.

From Monday, Oct. 19 to Sunday, Nov. 1, the state will be accepting applications from nonprofits and businesses that have been impacted financially due to COVID-19.

Priority will be given to those who have not received other federal assistance.

For the $40 million Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program, owners could be awarded anywhere from $2,500 to $25,000.

The following criteria applies:

employ 25 or fewer employees

physically located in South Carolina

in operation from September 13, 2019, to present

can demonstrate a financial or operational impact due to COVID-19

SC CARES Act will award grants ranging from $2,500 to $50,000 under the Nonprofit Relief Grant Program. In total, up to $25 million will be set aside for nonprofits.

In addition to being designated as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization by the Internal Revenue Service and being registered as a public charity with the South Carolina Secretary of State, applicants must be:

physically located and providing services in South Carolina

in operation from September 13, 2019, to present

able to demonstrate a financial or operational impact due to COVID-19

Applications will be available on South Carolina’s COVID-19 response website on Monday, Oct. 19. Visit that page for an overview and FAQs on the programs.

The South Carolina Department of Administration can provide assistance to businesses and answer questions through its call center at 803-670-5170.