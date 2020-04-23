WATCH: Gov. McMaster holds first meeting of accelerateSC at USC Alumni Center

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Gov. Henry McMaster will lead the first meeting of accelerateSC this afternoon.

According to the news release, the meeting began at about 2 p.m. in the University of South Carolina Alumni Center, in the first floor ballroom.

McMaster will be joined by Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and other members of accelerateSC.

According to the release, accelerateSC is a “coordinated economic revitalization plan involving small and large business owners, leaders in manufacturing, healthcare professions, education professionals and local government officials.