Breaking News Alert
WEATHER ALERT DAY THURSDAY: Strong to severe storms possible with isolated strong tornadoes

WATCH: Gov. McMaster holds first meeting of accelerateSC at USC Alumni Center

State - Regional
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Gov. Henry McMaster will lead the first meeting of accelerateSC this afternoon.

According to the news release, the meeting began at about 2 p.m. in the University of South Carolina Alumni Center, in the first floor ballroom.

McMaster will be joined by Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and other members of accelerateSC.

According to the release, accelerateSC is a “coordinated economic revitalization plan involving small and large business owners, leaders in manufacturing, healthcare professions, education professionals and local government officials.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories