WATCH: Joe Cunningham cracks a beer on house floor during farewell speech

WASHINGTON (WCBD) — Outgoing Representative Joe Cunningham (D-SC01) on Thursday delivered a farewell speech on the House floor, and in true Cunningham fashion, ended it by cracking a beer.

During the speech, Cunningham said that serving the people of the Lowcountry was the honor of a lifetime, and recalled how he beat the odds to win his seat.

He said that while he was proud of things accomplished during his time in office, he was also disheartened by the hyper-partisanship and tendency to put party before people.

He urged republicans and democrats to put politics aside and come together for the American people, especially during this time of great need.

Cunningham said that there is nothing two people can’t work out if they sit down and have a chat over a beer.