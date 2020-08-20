WATCH LIVE: Man in custody after incident involving off-duty officer at SC Walmart

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police Department officials said a man is in custody following an incident involving an off-duty officer inside an Walmart Thursday afternoon.

According to Maj. Art Littlejohn, a man reportedly started fighting with the off-duty officer inside of the Walmart, located on Dorman Centre Drive in The Dorman Centre shopping center.

The man then allegedly jumped on the officer.

One witness at the scene told us that the man reportedly jumped on the officer and then stabbed the officer in the face.

“We was in the the baby department. We heard the screaming, we heard the lady that was screaming, we heard them yelling help. We heard all the commotion,” one witness said. “We heard a code go over the intercom. When the code went over the intercom, all the workers started running towards the back that was near us. So I told her, I said “grab my diaper bag,” I grabbed him and we just followed the workers to the back and we stood at the back exit … where you go out the back from the grocery aisles.”

“There’s blood everywhere,” the witness said.

One witness said staff and officers were still trying to get the remaining customers out of the store.

Littlejohn said the man was taken into custody.

A witness said that Walmart was also closed to customers at this time because of the incident.

This is a developing story. We’re working to gather more information at this time.