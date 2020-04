HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCBD) – A Hilton Head family found an aggressive gator in their backyard.

The Lossada family found the alligator named “Big George” wandering from his lagoon to their patio.

“Big George” knocked over furniture, toppled the fire pit, and banged on the Lossada family’s door with his tail.

After calling security, it took four guards to safely relocate the gator back to his home in a nearby lagoon.