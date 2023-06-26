WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A group of people created a ring of fire during a “street takeover” in Winston-Salem over the weekend, authorities said.

A video shows the takeover in progress outside the Food Lion grocery store on Thomasville Road. Authorities detained several people, but so far no one has been charged in connection with the incident.

Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons said authorities were “caught off guard” on Friday but that they were ready and shut it down quickly on Saturday.

The video shows a ring of fire formed while a car is doing a donut. Simmons said the fire, which was created using lighter fluid, was put out quickly.

Takeovers typically involve “flash mobs” of hundreds of spectators and several cars that arrive in a coordinated manner at specific intersections, or even interstates, and blocking traffic to speed and show off dangerous stunts like drifting, according to KTLA. As vehicles turn and screech through intersections, spinning dangerously close to cheering crowds, the stunts are often filmed by onlookers and posted on social media — which police say generates even more interest in the illegal activity.