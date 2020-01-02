WATCH: Shop manager details incident surrounding Robeson County officer’s assault

MAXTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A police officer in Robeson County is recovering at home after being attacked responding to a call. It happened in Maxton Saturday night.

The manager of the Minit Shop, A.K. Isaac, said it took place outside his convenience store. He claimed he called 911 because a group of people was drinking and begging for money near the front door.

The video shows a man repeatedly punching a police officer while he’s on the ground. That guy takes off and the officer follows.

James Thompson, 34, has been arrested in connection with the attack.

“We do our jobs and try to do them to the best of our ability. But there’s never nothing routine about it,” Maxton Police Chief John Ruppe said.

Officer Michael Sale responded. He’s new to the Maxton Police Department. Isaac said he confronted the wrong people — another group that happened to be outside.

“As soon as he came up — you seen it on the camera — he put his hands and tried to put handcuffs on him for nothing,” Isaac said.

Sale took to Facebook, writing: “I want to show everyone the reality of what can happen to police officers. I fought back as much as I could and broke away to chase after the first person who hit me until my vision became blurry and I couldn’t go any further.”

“I feel like dropping a tear every time I’m thinking about it,” Isaac said.

Sale was taken to the hospital to be treated. He said he looks forward to returning to work.

The manager of the Minit Shop is planning a BBQ in hopes of bringing the community together. That will involve free food and is set for Saturday morning.

