COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — South Carolina’s Democratic gubernatorial candidates made one final push Friday night to win over state voters.

The debate, which lasted about an hour, featured three of the five Democratic candidates on the ballot: healthcare advocate Carlton Boyd, former Congressman Joe Cunningham and state Sen. Mia McLeod. William Williams and Calvin McMillan were invited but they did not respond in time, organizers said.

Candidates answered questions and discussed about topics including possibly suspending the state gas tax, fixing the state’s teacher shortage and working with a GOP-controlled legislature.

All three candidates also outlined their education and health care platforms and agreed that something needs to be done to address gun violence.

Boyd said he supports having mental health counselors in all schools. He also suggested teaching children first aid so they would be able to help friends or family hurt in drive-by shootings.

Cunningham said that while he was in Congress he worked to expand background checks and close the so-called Charleston loophole that allowed Dylann Roof to circumvent the federal background check system for guns and eventually kill nine people at the Emanuel A.M.E. Church in Charleston in 2015. He was legally prohibited from having a gun but was able to buy one because his background check was not completed within three business days.

McLeod said she supports expanding background checks and requiring legal gun owners to have liability insurance. She said South Carolina should implement similar laws that are on the books in Hawaii. She also said AR-15s should not be sold to civilians.

If elected, all three candidates said they would veto any bills that would further restrict abortions in South Carolina. They also all said they would expand the Medicaid program if elected.

South Carolina has not had a Democratic governor in more than two decades, but all three candidates said they can change that in November.

The two-week no-excuse early voting period wrapped up at 5 p.m. Friday. Voters will go to the polls on Tuesday, with the winner expected to face off against Gov. Henry McMaster in November.