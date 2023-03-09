CHERAW, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A deputy is being disciplined after his response to cars doing doughnuts on the road during a funeral in Chesterfield County, 2023, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident happened Saturday on Highway 52 in front of Grooms Funeral Home.

Authorities said they received a call about reckless driving in front of the funeral home, and the deputy heard the call and responded to the scene. He had recently attended the funeral of a family member at the funeral home and thought that because it was family involved, he could intervene.

When he got back to the location, he saw a large crowd and several people spinning out and doing burnouts.

Officials said it took him eight to 10 minutes to disperse the crowd.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy’s response was ‘inadequate’ and decided to discipline him.