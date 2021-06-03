Watch: South Carolina to release 2020 preliminary crime report at 2 p.m.

Watch live at 2 p.m. in the video player above.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A rise in violent crimes – that’s the new trend South Carolina’s top investigators say they’re seeing in the latest crime statistics.

The preliminary 2020 Crime Data Report will be released on Thursday and will give a closer look at the type of violent crime committed across the state.

The report will be released during a news conference at 2 p.m. in Columbia. You can watch live on this page in the video player above.

Until now, there was an overall downward trend in violent crime statewide since 1991. A previous report released by SLED shows there was a less than one percent rise in murders and aggravated assaults in South Carolina between 2018 and 2019.

Property crimes, including burglary and arson, declined statewide in 2019.

SLED chief Mark Keel previously stated he feared an upward trend in crime in 2020 due to the stresses many faced during the pandemic. Keel, along with other state police chiefs and sheriffs are also expected to unveil their plan to reverse the violent crime trend.

The news conference will take place at the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.