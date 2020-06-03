WATCH: Surveillance video shows looters breaking into Charleston restaurant

WATCH AT DISCRETION

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Surveillance video provided by management at El Jefe restaurant on King Street shows looters making multiple attempts to get into the restaurant.

In the beginning of the video, the men literally rip open the doors, with employees on the inside trying to hold the doors shut. Armed security guards barricaded the doors and tried to keep the looters out, but they smashed the glass door and made their way inside.

The owner says that luckily, no one was hurt, and in the grand scheme of things, the damage was not too bad. They hope to reopen by the weekend.