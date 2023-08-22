SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — One person died and another person was hurt after a small plane crashed Sunday morning in the area of Sharon Church Road and Highway 101 in Spartanburg County.

Video provided by Todd Timmons with Cabinet Masters Inc, a nearby business, shows the moments leading up to the plane falling and crashing into the field. It happened at about 10:30 a.m. Minutes later, first responders got the call.

“The battalion chief on duty found an aircraft down in the field right behind us, he had two patients inside the aircraft and they were able to get those patients out and into the care of Spartanburg EMS,” said Richard Farr, deputy fire chief with Reidville Area Fire District. “Those patients were then airlifted to the closest hospital, I believe, in Greenville.”

Watch full video of the crash:

When first responders arrived at the scene, they said the victims were trapped but they were able to pull them out of the plane.

“They were conscious, but they were injured, and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time,” Farr said.

The Reidville Fire Department was assisted by the Trinity Fire Department. They said that while this type of incident is a first for them, it didn’t slow anyone down in knowing what to do.

“The guys come together at a time like this, and they just really work together as a good team, you can’t ask for better,” said Farr.

The field where the crash happened is part of a 50-acre property owned by Phil Davis.

“Whitney Farr, who leases and farms the field, called me while I was at church and said that there had been a small plane crash into the field,” said Davis. “My first concern was for the pilot and any passengers on board that they would be okay or get medical help and get in good order.”

The fixed-wing single-engine plane is registered to Dan Witt of Lancaster, South Carolina, according to the plane’s registration with the Federal Aviation Administration. 7NEWS confirmed Witt was a passenger on the plane during the incident.

He was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital after the crash and pronounced dead at about 10:30 p.m. Monday, the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said.

The FAA said it is investigating the cause of the crash.