LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — More than half-dozen vehicles were stolen Sunday after thieves broke into a Lexington car dealership and took keys out of a lockbox, the dealership’s owner said.

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC shared security footage that shows multiple people breaking in through the side door of the dealership and using a crowbar to get into the lockbox.

General Manager Chris Clark said an associate stopped by at about 7 p.m. Sunday and noticed broken glass. While checking security footage, dealership officials found that at about 2 a.m., and then again just before 6 a.m., the suspects broke into the server room, disconnected the internet and stole keys.

According to Clark, it appears that three men and a woman came in from behind the building when they first arrived. Four cars were taken in the first incident and three more when they returned hours later.

The stolen cars were included a 2020 Corvette C8, a BMW 3 series, a BMW X5, a Dodge Charger, two ZL1 Camaros and another 2015-model Corvette. The average value of the cars was estimated to be about $80,000.

“You can tell they’ve been at this dealership before because they came in here and knew exactly where to go,” Clark said. “They knew exactly what they were looking for and exactly where to start. “I think they knew what they were doing. They came in with a purpose. We had everything locked up, the alarms were on and everything was the way it should’ve been. It was just their timing was quicker than everybody else’s.”

Lexington police confirmed an investigation and that the total loss is estimated at $344,483.