WATCH: Thieves ram U-Haul into North Carolina auto parts store

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham auto parts store was broken into after a U-Haul slammed into it and thieves stole $8,000 in merchandise, according to one of the store’s owners.

Surveillance video from inside and outside shows what happened at Davenport Customs in Durham Tuesday morning around 5:15 a.m. The footage shows the U-Haul back into the front of the store. A person then runs inside and picks up two rims. As he’s making his way back to the front of the store with the merchandise, the U-Haul backs into it again.

Another person comes in and the two walk out with two more rims before leaving.

Candice Davenport, one of the owners, said she thinks the security company’s representative speaking to the two through the store’s system scared them off.

Davenport said Durham police are investigating the break-in. Police do not currently have any suspect information.

The storefront was boarded up and it reopened by Tuesday afternoon, Davenport said.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.