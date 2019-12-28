WATCH: Upstate soldier surprises family by coming home for Christmas

State - Regional

by: Emily Smith

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – One Spartanburg family received the ultimate Christmas gift- a surprise visit from their soldier.

Heidi Gunter, of Spartanburg, says her son surprised their family by coming home unexpectedly from military duty.

She says he’s been gone with the Army for 10 months and this was “the best gift ever!”

You can see in the video that the surprise comes when the group is taking a photo and their soldier jumps in.

Thank you for your service!

