BAMBERG, S.C. (WBTW) — A video released Thursday by South Carolina emergency management officials shows the moment a confirmed EF-2 tornado touched down Tuesday in the city of Bamberg.

According to the Associated Press, the tornado knocked down several old brick storefronts in the city’s downtown area and blocked the city’s main intersection.

Thousands of bricks blocked Highway 301 in the area and about 40 homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed, said Democratic Rep. Justin Bamberg, who represents the area.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division posted the video taken by Anthony Hurley Thursday morning on X, formerly Twitter.

The city of Bamberg is about about 60 miles south of Columbia.