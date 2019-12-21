ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was charged Friday after running into a pedestrian pushing a grocery cart in the parking lot of a Zebulon Walmart. A 3-year-old in the cart was minorly injured when it tipped over, police said.
Zebulon police responded to the accident around 3:50 p.m. Friday at the Walmart located at 841 E. Gannon Ave. The 3-year-old received scrapes “and what appeared to be minor injuries,” according to a release.
The child was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
Renee Parry, 57, of Zebulon, was charged with failure to yield to pedestrian.
“The Zebulon Police Department is sharing the following video to impress upon drivers the need to use caution when operating a vehicle in areas shared with pedestrians. While this is true throughout the year, increased shopping crowds during the Christmas season require drivers to use even more caution than normal. Drivers should drive slowly and stay focused on parking lots and crosswalks as to ensure the safety of everyone.Zebulon Chief of Police Timothy Hayworth
- Passenger killed, 2 others injured after vehicle crashes into tree in Fayetteville
- WATCH: Woman charged after running into shopper at North Carolina Walmart, knocking child out of cart
- 2 charged with rape, kidnapping after woman found running along North Carolina road
- 74-year-old man charged with murder in fatal stabbing at Virginia senior living center
- 6 dead after fire in downtown Las Vegas motel