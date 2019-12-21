WATCH: Woman charged after running into shopper at North Carolina Walmart, knocking child out of cart

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was charged Friday after running into a pedestrian pushing a grocery cart in the parking lot of a Zebulon Walmart. A 3-year-old in the cart was minorly injured when it tipped over, police said.

Zebulon police responded to the accident around 3:50 p.m. Friday at the Walmart located at 841 E. Gannon Ave. The 3-year-old received scrapes “and what appeared to be minor injuries,” according to a release.

The child was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Renee Parry, 57, of Zebulon, was charged with failure to yield to pedestrian.