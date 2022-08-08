JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple waterspouts were spotted Sunday along the Charleston coast.

Most reports came in between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. from Edisto up to Folly Beach, and a few off Sullivan’s Island.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service said several waterspouts formed Sunday near Charleston, but said there were no reports of any moving over land.

A viewer said he was taking the dog out when he spotted the waterspout near Seaside Creek and Morris Island and captured a video.

What is a waterspout?

According to News 2 meteorologist, Grace Lowe, a waterspout is a spinning column of air, water and mist. It descends from a cloud and fall onto an ocean or a lake.

The best way to navigate a waterspout is to listen for special marine warnings and try to move at a 90-degree angle from the apparent movement of the waterspout.

Photo: Waterspout near James Island courtesy Steven Cook

Photo: Waterspout near James Island courtesy Steven Cook

Photo: Waterspout off Edisto Beach courtesy Tara Rigdon

Photo: Waterspout off Sullivans Island courtesy Diana Bunzel

Photo: Waterspout off Sullivans Island courtesy Diana Bunzel

Waterspout near Sullivan’s Island via Diana Bunzel

Waterspout seen near Sullivan’s Island via Cara Fowler

(Above video: Waterspout near Edisto Island courtesy Tara Rigdon)