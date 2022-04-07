SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Four men have been charged in connection to a deadly apartment shooting that happened in mid-March.

We previously reported that Spartanburg County deputies responded to Quail Pointe Apartments just after 4 p.m. on March 13 in reference to several people with firearms that were seen in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

While on the way to the apartment complex, deputies were told that several shots had been fired.

Once deputies arrived on scene, they found a large crowd of people and a female in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the head.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 21-year-old Paris Janai Kennedy, of Spartanburg.

Kennedy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said they located approximately 117 spent shell casings in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

According to the sheriff’s office, Kennedy was at the apartment complex to watch a group of girls fight, which had been talked about on social media.

“She shouldn’t have been at the fight for sure… but she didn’t do anything to deserve death,” Sheriff Wright said.

The sheriff’s office charged the following people with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime:

Napoleon Rhodes (From: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Seven Keenon (From: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Tyrease Martinez (From: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Zechariah Utecht (From: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Zechariah James Utecht, 19, of Greer

Napoleon Demajcea Rhodes, 20, of Spartanburg

Seven Terrell Keenon, 20, of Duncan

Tyrease Sherrod Martinez, 21, of Taylors

Martinez, Rhodes and Keenon are being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center. Utecht is in custody in Alpina, Michigan where he fled following the shooting.

Utecht is scheduled to have an extradition hearing in Michigan on April 14, 2022.

Based upon forensic evidence and witness statements, the sheriff’s office believes that this incident was a shootout between two groups of males. Kennedy was not a participant in this incident.

The investigation is still ongoing but the sheriff said more charges may be forth coming.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Jon Guest at (864) 503-4595.