‘We won’t be going out doing checks’ for mask compliance, Robeson County sheriff says

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW/AP/WNCN) – Robeson County deputies “won’t be going out doing checks” for compliance with Gov. Roy Cooper’s order mandating people wear masks in public, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins told News13 on Thursday.

The order, issued Wednesday, requires face coverings in public for people who can’t socially distance from others. Employees of retailers and restaurants also must wear face coverings.

“[We] hope that business owners take it upon themselves to protect their staff and customers,” said Wilkins. “The order itself is not a law with very little teeth in it and it also only relates to the owners and the individual.”

“Violations of Cooper’s executive orders are generally punishable by misdemeanor,” the AP reported. “Wednesday’s order directs law enforcement to issue citations to businesses or organizations that fail to enforce mask requirements, not individuals.”

Other sheriffs in North Carolina have said they won’t enforce the mandate.

Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp wrote that he encourages people to be careful and take safety precautions, but the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office “will not be taking enforcement actions against people or businesses for not wearing masks.”

“The wearing of a mask is a personal decision, not one of a governor in Raleigh,” he wrote.

Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton wrote that he believes Cooper’s order is unconstitutional and unenforceable.

“I do encourage and trust that all citizens will take it upon themselves to carry out the necessary precautions to ensure the safety and protection of themselves and those that surround them,” Thornton wrote. “I am not encouraging negligence, but I would like to reiterate that it is not the Sheriff’s duty to enforce health related mandates unless court ordered by a Judicial Official or the Legislature.”

The governor spoke about Dr. Anthony Fauci testifying before Congress on Tuesday where he spoke about North Carolina.

“Dr. Fauci cautioned that leaders in our state have to act to blunt the surge of cases. He also testified that the next couple of weeks are critical for our country in our fight against COVID-19,” Cooper said.