COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Conservative think tank CEO Ellen Weaver has won the Republican nomination for South Carolina education superintendent.

Weaver was the second-place finisher in the primary earlier this month, but vaulted past Palmetto State Teachers Association Executive Director Kathy Maness on Tuesday.

Weaver will face Democratic teacher and SC for Ed founder Lisa Ellis in November.

Weaver could still face a rough road to the job. A new South Carolina law requires education superintendents to have at least a master’s degree. Weaver doesn’t have one, but started a program in April.

Election officials said there is no precedent for what happens if she wins in November without an advanced degree.

A lawsuit is likely.