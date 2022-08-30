MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — What is North Carolina’s state vegetable?

Searches for the question ranked as the top rising searches year for people also Googling “South Carolina,” according to Google Trends data — beating questions about football schedules, the state fair and the University of South Carolina’s new mascot name (with “The General” replacing “Sir Big Spur”).

Searches for the vegetable increased by 600% for people also searching for “South Carolina,” making it the top rising question. The search “north carolina state vegetable” also topped the chart for people searching for “North Carolina,” with an increase of 700% in the last day, and 2,350% in the last week.

Why the sudden veggie interest? Other searches don’t offer useful clues. The searches mainly originated from Ohio and Pennsylvania, with North Carolina the eighth-most state that searched for the term.

Related topics to the search are listed as “Halloween costume,” the mobile game “Smash Hit,” “sandwich,” emoji and “turkey sandwich.” Related queries were “stuck in your head,” “scarecrow,” “in your head in your head lyrics” and “psl birthday.”

“Stuck in Your Head” is a song by I Prevail, which doesn’t include any lyrics about North Carolina or vegetables. Likewise, Starbucks’ pumpkin spice lattes likely don’t list the state vegetable in its secretive combination of ingredients. Results for “in your head in your head lyrics” pop up the song “Zombies” by the Cranberries — which has more fruit references than nonexistent vegetable ones.

Smash Hit is a dead end, as well, because the app is a first-person rail shooter, not a trivia game.

There were no notable news articles about vegetables last week, either.

The answer, by the way, is the sweet potato.