RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As fears continue that Russian President Vladimir Putin could order an invasion of Ukraine, gas prices continue to rise in the U.S. and North Carolina.

On Wednesday, Russia began pulling personnel from its diplomatic posts in Ukraine a day after Putin received authorization to use military force outside his country

The West responded with sanctions.

The military escalation occurring thousands of miles away is hitting North Carolinians in the wallet.

GasBuddy reports fuel prices have risen more than 12 cents in a week in Raleigh to an average of $3.44 per gallon.

Gas prices have spiked 32.7 cents in the last month alone in Raleigh and are up 93.9 cents from a year ago, GasBuddy reports.

“With tensions still very high that Russia may invade Ukraine, gasoline prices kept moving higher, tugged by the rising price of oil as the market concentrates on possible outcomes from the situation that could affect global oil production amidst recovering demand,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

Raleigh gas prices are rising faster than the national average.

Across the U.S., the price of gasoline has risen 3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51 per gallon.

The national average is up 20.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 88.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy reports.

Other North Carolina cities’ current gas prices:

Greensboro- $3.41/g, up 7.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.34/g.

Fayetteville- $3.39/g, up 7.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.32/g.

Durham- $3.46/g, up 11.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.34/g.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.