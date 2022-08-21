FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than twice as many women are diagnosed with breast cancer in the South Carolina county with the highest rate of diagnosis compared to the area with the lowest, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

That spectrum ranges from about .076% to 1.56% of women who are diagnosed each year.

Statewide, there are 127.7 cases per 100,000 women each year, compared with the national rate of 126.8, according to DHEC. There are 4,295 women diagnosed with breast cancer each year in South Carolina.

South Carolina also sees a higher rate of women who die from breast cancer each year compared with the rest of the nation. Each year, 758 women die from breast cancer in the state, giving it a mortality rate of 21.8 deaths per 100,000 women. The national rate is 1.8.

Risk factors for breast cancer include being older than 50, having dense breasts, having a family history of breast cancer and whether a person has previously used radiation therapy, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those who started menstruating before the age of 12 and start menopause after the age of 55 also face an increased risk.

To lower the risk, the CDC recommends being physically active, having a healthy weight and watching alcohol consumption.

Here are the counties with the lowest rates of new breast cancer diagnosis each year, per 100,000 people:

35 (tie). Barnwell, Darlington – 131

37. Saluda – 120

38. Abbeville – 119

39. Marlboro – 118

41 (tie). – Aiken, Horry – 116

43. Laurens – 115

44. Jasper 0 114

45. Greenwood – 107

46. Allendale – 76

Here are the counties with the highest rates of new breast cancer diagnosis each year, per 100,000 people:

10 (tie). Pickens, Lee, Georgetown – 138

7. Lancaster – 140

6. Chester – 143

5. Newberry – 144

4. Richland – 148

3. Union – 149

2. McCormick – 153