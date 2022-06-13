MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Voters began going to the polls Tuesday morning to cast their votes in South Carolina’s primary election.

The polls, which opened at 7 a.m., will remain open until 7 p.m, and anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote. A voter ID is required.

South Carolinians can check their voter-registration status and polling location on scvotes.gov. Sample ballots are also on the website so voters can look to see which races are on their ballots before going to the polls.

Anyone with an absentee ballot must have it back to the county voter registration office by 7 p.m. Tuesday in order for it to count, according to the South Carolina Election Commission. The election commission recommends returning the ballot in person if possible to make sure it arrives on time.

The South Carolina Election Commission said more than 100,000 people participated in early voting. More than 21,000 people voted early on Friday, which was the highest number for one day.

Count on News13 for election results on Tuesday night.