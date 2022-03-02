DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Vice President Kamala Harris is in Durham Wednesday to talk to the community about investments in workers.

Harris, along with Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, will be in the Triangle to discuss the goal of the investment to create good-paying, union jobs.

Harris and Marsh, along with Gov. Roy Cooper, toured an apprentice program at Durham Technical Community College where they spoke with students.

Harris called the students “role models” during the tour.

Harris is slated to deliver remarks at 11 a.m. with Walsh.

The White House said Harris’ 11 a.m. remarks are to “highlight the Biden-Harris’s Administration historic investments in workers.”

The vice president’s visit comes just hours after President Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union address.

Before leaving Washington for Durham, Harris reiterated to CBS News that the Biden Administration will not send troops into Ukraine.

“I will tell you the president is clear, we are clear, we are not going to put U.S. troops in Ukraine to fight the Russians not on the ground and not in the air,” Harris said.

The U.S. will continue to provide aid to Ukraine and work with allies to defend NATO territory, according to the vice president.