What you can and cannot do when operating a golf cart in Georgetown County this beach season

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Beach season is here and authorities in Georgetown County are reminding residents and beach-house renters about rules for operating golf carts along the coast.

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said golf-cart drivers must be at least 16 years old and have a valid driver’s license and liability insurance.

You should only drive during daylight hours, and travel within four miles of the address on the registration certificate. “And on a road that is a non-primary highway with a posted speed limit of 35 miles per hour or less,” the sheriff said.

Deputies say do not drive on a bike path or beach in Georgetown County.