RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) — Hop in that pickup truck and hit the road.
…and join all the other trucks.
North Carolinians love their Fords. Trucks are the top-selling vehicles in the South, according to Edmunds.com. What type of truck that is varies by state.
Not only does the Ford F-Series tops North Carolina’s the list for 2021, but it has been the most-sold vehicle in the nation for more than 40 years.
Nationally, 80% of the best-selling vehicles are trucks and SUVs, according to Edmunds. Among electric vehicles, the Tesla Model Y is the most popular.
Here are the top five most-sold vehicles in North Carolina in 2021, according to Edmunds:
- Ford F-Series
- Chevrolet Silverado
- Honda CR-V
- Ram 1500/2500/3500
- Toyota RAV4
Here are the top 10 most-sold vehicles in the United Stated, according to Edmunds:
- Ford F-Series
- Chevrolet Silverado
- Ram 1500/2500/3500
- Toyota Rav4
- Honda CR-V
- Toyota Camry
- Honda Civic
- Toyota Highland
- GMC Sierra
- Toyota Tacoma