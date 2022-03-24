RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) — Hop in that pickup truck and hit the road.

…and join all the other trucks.

North Carolinians love their Fords. Trucks are the top-selling vehicles in the South, according to Edmunds.com. What type of truck that is varies by state.

Not only does the Ford F-Series tops North Carolina’s the list for 2021, but it has been the most-sold vehicle in the nation for more than 40 years.

Nationally, 80% of the best-selling vehicles are trucks and SUVs, according to Edmunds. Among electric vehicles, the Tesla Model Y is the most popular.

Here are the top five most-sold vehicles in North Carolina in 2021, according to Edmunds:

Ford F-Series Chevrolet Silverado Honda CR-V Ram 1500/2500/3500 Toyota RAV4

Here are the top 10 most-sold vehicles in the United Stated, according to Edmunds: