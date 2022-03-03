MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Looking to fuel up? Better do it before the week starts.

Sundays have consistently been the best day of the week to get gas in the last three months, according to a News13 analysis of gas prices from GasBuddy.

Gas prices tend to stabilize during the weekend, dropping to the lowest point on Sundays, before making big jumps from Mondays through Thursdays. South Carolina follows the same trend, except for the largest jump in prices are from Wednesdays through Fridays.

Nationwide, gas prices have spiked since late December, when gas went from being about $3.25 a gallon on about Dec. 26, before reaching $3.73 a gallon in early March, according to GasBuddy. In South Carolina it has gone from about $2.96 a gallon on Dec. 25, to $3.55 a gallon in early March.

The cost of fuel has increased tremendously in the last week, as Russian forces have invaded Ukraine and led to national political calls for U.S. energy independence. The U.S. imported about 200,000 barrels of oil from Russia in 2020, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Gas cost an average of $3.722 a gallon nationwide on Thursday, according to GasBuddy. In South Carolina, the average gallon of gas costs $3.543.

The highest recorded price of gas on GasBuddy’s records was on July 16, 2008, when gas cost an average of $4.103 a gallon, according to GasBuddy. The lowest average price of gas on March 3 has been $1.921 a gallon, in 2009.