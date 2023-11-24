CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Now that Thanksgiving has passed, many people in Lowcountry are beginning to deck the halls for the Christmas season.

The demand for fresh-cut and artificial trees is expected to be high this year despite concerns about inflation. According to the American Christmas Tree Association (ACTA), about 94 percent of consumers surveyed said they plan to display at least one Christmas tree in their home.

“When it comes to choosing a Christmas tree this year, consumers should consider what tree best fits their needs and traditions,” said said Jami Warner, ACTA Executive Director. “We hope that by evaluating what tree works best for them and shopping early, every consumer will find the type and style of tree they are looking for.”

For those looking to spruce up their home for the holidays, here are some local spots where you can find the perfect tree:

Cardinal Farms

Founded in Boone, N.C. in the 1960s, Cardinal Farms has delivered and sold its fresh Fraser Firs in the Charleston area for many years. There are four locations to buy trees in the Lowcountry including in Mount Pleasant, James Island, and West Ashley.

Click here for specific locations

Lots are open daily from 9 a.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Christmas Tree Lot at Mistletoe Lane

The Christmas Tree Lot at Mistletoe Lane in Summerville offers fresh-cut Fraser Fir trees from the mountains of North Carolina, ranging from 3-feet to 15-feet tall. In addition, there is a holiday shop where customers can pick up gifts, wreaths, garland, and tree stands.

3408 Mistletoe Lane, Summerville, S.C. 29485

Click here for hours

Center Bend Farm

You can either cut down your own Leyland Cypress tree or pick up a pre-cut Fraser Fir throughout the holidays at this small, family-owned farm in Harleyville. You can also peruse a variety of holiday merchandise including handmade wreaths, ornaments, and more.

Center Bend Lane, Harleyville, S.C. 29448

Friday & Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. / Sunday: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Clawson’s Christmas Trees

Boasting an experience that is “as close to the real thing as possible,” Clawson’s has aimed to mimic the holiday magic of their family farm in Boone, N.C. in the Lowcountry for the past nine years. Trees ranging in size from tabletop to 12 feet tall are cut fresh every few days and the team at Clawson’s will even deliver a tree straight to your front door.

506 St. James Avenue, Goose Creek, S.C. 29445

Open daily from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Click here for more information on delivery services

Dreaming Farms

Dreaming Farms on James Island offers a large selection of “responsibly harvested” Fraser Firs and Blue Spruce trees from North Carolina in addition to jams, custom-made wreaths, decorations, and fresh-cut greenery. Dreaming Farms also offers a delivery service.

1540 Camp Road, Charleston, S.C. 29412

Monday through Thursday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. / Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. / Sunday: noon – 7 p.m.

Smiling Bear Christmas Tree Farm

This mom-and-pop Christmas tree farm in Walterboro has a variety of fresh trees to choose from including Leland Cypress, Carolina Sapphire, and Fraser Firs. You can either cut down your own or pick out a pre-cut tree.

126 Burlington Rd, Walterboro, S.C. 29488

Click here for hours

Of course, you can always opt for an artificial Christmas tree which can be purchased at multiple retail locations across the area.

Editor’s Note: This page may be updated as additional information becomes available.