CARY, N.C. (WGHP) — One North Carolina city is reportedly among the wealthiest in the entire nation.

Cary came in first place, just above Centennial, Colorado and Frisco, Texas, according to HomeSnacks, which is a website that combines and analyzes data from multiple sources to document the best and worst places to live in the nation.

To determine what cities were the wealthiest in the U.S. in 2022, HomeSnacks looked at the number of people who are living in poverty, income rankings and the percentage of the population who are unemployed.

Families living in Cary earn the third-highest incomes in NC, and only 3.26% of the population is unemployed.

The city of 169,177 ranked in fifth place last year.

The analysis used to rank the top 10 richest cities in America in 2022 is based on the U.S. Census 2016-2020 American Community Survey.

The full top 10 is provided below:

1.) Cary, North Carolina

2.) Centennial, Colorado

3.) Frisco, Texas

4.) Sunnyvale, California

5.) Fremont, California

6.) Bellevue, Washington

7.) Pearland, Texas

8.) Olathe, Kansas

9.) Overland Park, Kansas