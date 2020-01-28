Live Now
White supremacist appeals death penalty in SC church massacre

FILE – In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof is escorted from the Cleveland County Courthouse in Shelby, N.C. The sentencing phase of Roof’s federal trial begins Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2016, in Charleston. He could face the death penalty or life in prison. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – White supremacist Dylann Roof on Tuesday appealed his convictions and death sentence in the killing of nine black church members in South Carolina.

His lawyers argue he was suffering from schizophrenia and other psychological disorders when he acted as his own lawyer during his capital trial.

Roof became the first person to be ordered executed for a federal hate crime when he was sentenced to death for opening fire during a Bible study session at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston on June 17, 2015.

Roof told FBI agents that he wanted the shootings to bring back segregation or perhaps start a race war.

