Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18. Photos from family of Clark and Woods. Scene photo by CBS 17

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite still being on the run, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina has not released the name or description of a suspect wanted in the shooting deaths of two teens.

Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14, were found dead on Sept. 18 by two men who were riding ATVs while checking trail cameras, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the bodies were found near the 2300 block of Buckhorn Road.

Authorities have filed a petition against a 17-year-old for two counts of first-degree murder. A juvenile petition is a formal pleading that initiates a juvenile court case and to have one appear in court.

While the public seeks answers on the suspect in the shooting deaths, the sheriff’s office says it legally cannot release information on the wanted teen—even if could help them get tips on where the suspect is.

“We cannot afford a misstep this close to the goal line,” said Charles Blackwood, an Orange County sheriff.

The sheriff said North Carolina General Statutes prohibit the release of all records and files of minors under the supervision of juvenile court counselors.

“Moreover, a different subsection explicitly provides that law enforcement shall withhold these materials from public inspection unless the case is transferred to superior court,” Blackwood said.

As of Dec. 1, 2019, 16- and 17-year-olds who commit crimes in North Carolina can no longer be charged automatically as adults. A case involving 16-year-olds and/or 17-year-olds can be transferred to a superior court if there is a notice of indictment or the court finds probable cause for a Class A-G felony. First-degree murder is a Class A felony.

Statutes say a juvenile then has a 10-day right to appeal the transfer order.

A celebration of life will be held for Woods on Saturday in Mebane for friends and family.

Funeral services for Clark are scheduled for Tuesday, according to the funeral home.