WARRENTON, N.C. (WNCN) — All U.S. and North Carolina flags in the Tar Heel state flew half-staff at state facilities on Thursday and Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Administration.

File Image (Photo By Getty Images)

Thursday morning, Gov. Roy Cooper issued an order for these flags to fly at half-staff to honor Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy Jose Angel Deleon.

Warren County deputy Jose Angel DeLeon. (Courtesy: Warren County Sheriff’s Office)

Deleon was killed in a crash over the weekend while responding to a call, Cooper announced Tuesday.

Cooper said Deleon had served with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office since June 15, 2021.

As part of his order, Cooper said flags at state facilities would fly at half-staff from Thursday morning until Friday at sunset.

He encouraged other individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions to also fly their flags at half-staff during that time.

“Our hearts are with the loved ones of Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy Jose Deleon who was killed in a car crash while in the line of duty over the weekend,” the governor said. “We’re grateful for his life and for officers who risk their lives every day to keep us safe.”