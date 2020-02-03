Wife charged in shooting death of man in SC

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies say they have charged a woman after her husband was shot and killed inside a home in Roebuck, Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office was called to Stonecrest Drive just before 2:00pm for a shooting.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a man inside the home who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 62-year-old Jasper Bernard Brian.

Sheila Denise Lebron (From: Spartanburg County Detention Center)

Deputies have charged 52-year-old Sheila Denise Lebron with Murder and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime.

According to the sheriff’s office, Lebron is the wife of the victim and was at the scene of the shooting when deputies arrived.

“I was sitting out there watching TV and I heard an ungodly noise,” said Roebuck Resident, Larry Austin.

A startling sound for Larry Austin. He told us he was in his house when he heard helicopters outside.

“A sheriff’s helicopter was hovering above my house for probably five minutes. I wondered what the hell was going on,” Austin said.

And then he told us he came out to flashing lights.

“A detective came over and asked me if I heard anything. I said the only thing I heard was a helicopter,” said Austin.

This is all new to Austin. He told us since moving to this neighborhood about four years ago, he hasn’t seen so many deputies around his home.

But he said after hearing from deputies shots were fired just a couple houses down from where he lives, it has him thinking twice about sticking around the neighborhood.

“It might just be the time to put the for sale sign on and move away,” Austin said.

Deputies said everyone involved in the shooting has been accounted for and located. The sheriff’s office said there does not appear to be any danger to the community.

An autopsy is expected to be performed Monday.

Lebron has been booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center and is awaiting a bond hearing.