SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The wife of a Spartanburg County man who owned two assisted living facilities was arrested Friday for neglect of vulnerable adults.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Veronica Manuala Garcia, 25, of Boiling Springs was charged with neglect of a vulnerable adult and failure to report abuse.

WSPA previously reported that Garcia’s husband, Darryl Mast, 57, was charged for breach of trust, neglecting and exploiting residents, exploitation of a vulnerable adult, breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value of $10,000 or more in connection to his role as owner and administrator of Oakridge Community Care Home #1 and #2.

The Attorney General’s Office said the case was referred to them by a concerned citizen.

After an investigation, Garcia, while acting as a caregiver for the residents of the facility on Feb. 14, knowingly and willfully failed to provide care, goods, or services necessary to maintain the health or safety of 37 vulnerable adults.

Also Garcia is accused of failing to report the abuse and neglect of the 37 vulnerable adults in Oakridge Community Care Home #1.

Garica is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.