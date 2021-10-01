Wig-wearing woman captured on surveillance video trying to cash stolen check, police say

State - Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who they said broke into cars and tried cashing a stolen check.

According to police, officers took a report of two vehicles that were broken into on Sept. 15 at Shelley Lake. One of those vehicles had a check inside that was stolen, officials said.

The next day, a woman wearing a blonde wig and driving an SUV was captured on surveillance video trying to cash a check stolen from the vehicle, according to police.

  • Surveillance photo of the suspect (Raleigh police)
  • Surveillance photo of the suspect (Raleigh police)

Police ask that if you recognize the wig-wearing woman to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit www.raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solves cases.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories