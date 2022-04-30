PISGAH FOREST, N.C. (WGHP) — The United States Department of Agriculture says the wildfire ravaging a section of the Pisgah National Forest in North Carolina is “50% contained.”

The “Barnett Branch Fire,” as the USDA calls it, began to burn on Wednesday in the rough terrain of the Pisgah National Forest just off of the Blue Ridge Parkway near the Pisgah Inn.

circa 1955: Looking Glass Mountain near Asheville, North Carolina. (Photo by Three Lions/Getty Images)

The USDA estimates that the wildfire is at about 370 acres of impact area now that it’s 50% contained. The fire has grown in size since Friday, the USDA said.

“This is due to burnout operations in which firefighters remove the fuels between the containment lines and the fire’s edge to control the intensity of the fire and secure containment lines,” the USDA said.

A firefighter uses a drip torch to conduct burnout operations, removing fuel between the fire’s edge and containment lines in order to reduce fire intensity and secure containment lines. (US Forest Service)

Some parts of the Blue Ridge Parkway were closed due to the wildfire. Now, the stretch of road from Highway 276 to the Pisgah Inn has reopened.

Approximately 30 firefighters from the United States Forest Service were fighting the blaze on Saturday.

“They will continue to secure the edges of the fire area, mitigating heavy fuels and snags that threaten containment lines,” said the USDA.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.