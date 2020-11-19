Williamsburg County Fire Department working structure fire at school

WILLIAMSBURG, CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Fire Department responded on Wednesday evening to a structure fire at Hemingway High School.

According to the Williamsburg County Fire Department, smoke was venting from the roof around 6:00 p.m., and crews were on scene.

Williamsburg County Fire Department operating at working structure fire at Hemingway High School. Unknown what part of bldg involved, smoke venting from roof. Will update soon. — B Horton (@MillerVaultCo) November 18, 2020

Crews said that “the fire started in the Home Economics classroom and was contained to that room.” It has been extinguished, but crews remain on scene to determine whether the fire extended into the roof, and to clear smoke out of the building.

Investigators have still not determined the cause of the fire.

Hemingway Fire Department was the lead agency, and Williamsburg County Fire Department as well as Johnsonville Fire Department assisted.