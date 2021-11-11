Wilmington roadside zoo cited by federal officials again

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina roadside zoo has been cited for the second time this year by federal agricultural officials, this time for failing to  monitor injured animals properly.

WECT reports the citation issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture stems from an inspection on Oct. 4 which noted a tiger with a 1.5-inch open wound on her ear and a camel with a closed eye.

The latest report says the park failed to refer health problems with the tiger and the camel to a veterinarian, noting that regular communication with a vet and daily observation of the animals are needed to minimize pain.

