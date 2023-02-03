Watch a live feed of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial above. Follow reporter Riley Benson @realrileybenson on Twitter for updates from Walterboro. Tune in to News 2 at 4:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. for full coverage. Scroll down for live blog.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – More witness testimony is expected without the jury Friday as the state attempts to establish a motive in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their family property in June of 2021.

ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL: DAY 9 RECAP

State prosecutors are seeking to admit testimony about Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes, arguing that the evidence speaks to Murdaugh’s state of mind the night of the murders, as his financial misdeeds appeared to be culminating in what they described as “the perfect storm.”

They also say it establishes a pattern of bad behavior and willingness to wrong even those closest to him.

Meanwhile, Murdaugh’s defense argues that the theory is illogical. They say Murdaugh would have nothing to gain from murdering his wife and son, and that it certainly wouldn’t have eased his financial burdens. Murdaugh’s team claims the move is an attempt by the prosecution to confuse the jury and prolong the trial because they continue to come up short on evidence directly linking Murdaugh to the murders.

Court is expected to resume at 9:30 a.m. Friday, but the jury will not be called in until later. More Rule 404 witnesses are expected to testify in the morning.

ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL LIVE BLOG:

9:40 a.m. – Court is in session. Palmetto State Bank president and CEO Jan Malinowski takes the stand without a jury present. He took over after Russell Laffitte was ousted as president and CEO. Before taking that role, Malinowski served as Executive Vice President and oversaw operations at branches in the Beaufort area.

Malinowski was the secretary of the Executive Committee in June of 2021.

State prosecutor Creigton Waters presents a copy of minutes from an August 12, 2021 Executive Committee meeting during which the main topic of discussion was Murdaugh’s relationship with the bank. Murdaugh owed the bank $4.2 million as of that date.

Malinowski says the meeting occurred because Norris Laffitte sent an email on August 9, 2021 asking for a full accounting of Murdaugh’s relationship with the bank.

Shortly after, a deposit of $400,000 was made into Murdaugh’s account by Russell Laffitte. Waters described the transaction as “off the books.” Murdaugh’s account had been nearly $350,000 in overdraft. $20,000 of that was transferred to checking.

A copy of minutes from a board meeting July 20, 2021 is presented as well. Waters asks if there was any record of discussion regarding a loan to Murdaugh. Malinowski says no.

—

