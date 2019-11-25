Witnesses, friends look for answers after 20-year-old SC man shot, killed

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort officials are investigating after a crash and shooting that left one person dead.

On Friday at around 10:20 p.m., the Beaufort Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash with an unresponsive passenger in the 2700 block of Waddell Road.

While emergency services were on their way, police received multiple reports of shots fired near the intersection of Waddell Road and Talbird Road.



Police said someone shot 20-year-old Ethan Bosworth before he drove his car into a tree.

“We heard a gunshot and my mom said what was that and I looked up towards the road and then we saw this car coming full speed at my house,” said a witness.

At eight motnhs pregnant Paige fears for her safety. She said a man was shot down the street and police still don’t know who did it.

She did not want to show her face on camera.

“It makes me really nervous knowing that whoever was bold enough to take someone’s life and put other people’s lives at risk is literally up the road from me,” said Paige, “it’s terrifying.”

Police said Bosworth stopped his car on Waddell road. Witnesses said he was talking to two men in hooded sweatshirts.

Police said that’s when several gunshots rang out, an injured Bosworth then drove his car down the road barreling straight into a tree.

“We called emergency services, they got here they did CPR for about 30 minutes,” said Paige. “But, nothing was really working and they took him to the hospital and later the police officer said he didn’t make it.”

Bosworth was pronounced dead at the hospital. News 3 spoke to a man who said he’s his best friend. He’s still in disbelief.

“I don’t know who he was hanging out with, I don’t know who he was going to see you know he had a girlfriend at home,” said Evan Russell. “That loved him and was expecting him back and he didn’t show up.”

Bosworth turned 20 in July, Russell said he was always cracking jokes, loved cars and hunting.

“I lost my best friend, he was more than my friend he was my brother—he was family to us.”

If you have any information about Bosworth’s murder you can call the Beaufort Police’s anonymous tip line at 843-322-7914.