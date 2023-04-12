BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WJZY) — Somewhere, over the rainbow, way up high on a North Carolina mountain, the Autumn at Oz Festival will take place in September in Beech Mountain in Avery County.

The “Wizard of Oz”-themed amusement park drops visitors into the center of the Land of Oz — yellow brick road included. There will be craft and food vendors, an “immersive theatrical experience” and plenty of photo opportunities.

The park originally opened in June 1970 and was fully operational for about a decade before a fire destroyed two of the Emerald City buildings in 1975. New management was able to get the park up and running again by 1976, but not for long. It shut down again in 1980.

In the late ’80s, parts of the park had to be demolished because of “excessive vandalism and decay,” Land of Oz North Carolina said. “However, much of the park was saved including the Gale farmhouse, barn, and most of the yellow brick road.”

In 1988, a group of former employees banded together to bring back the Oz experience every year with the Autumn at Oz Festival. For a limited time, the Land of Oz Theme Park will be open to the public on Sept. 8-10, Sept. 15-17 and Sept. 22-24.

This year’s “Autumn at Oz Festival” marks the park’s 30th anniversary.

Tickets will go on sale in late June. The exact date has not yet been announced.

Officials advise that the land is private property and that anyone arriving after hours without advanced approval will be considered to be trespassing.