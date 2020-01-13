Woman, 22, killed by stray bullet while riding in car in NC; 2 charged

SANFORD, N.C. (AP) – Authorities say two suspects are in custody after a North Carolina woman was fatally wounded by a stray bullet while riding in a car.

Sanford police say 22-year-old Diamond Preosha Richardson was struck by a bullet about 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

The driver of the car took her to Central Carolina Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police officers chased several males seen running from the area where the shots were fired, capturing 20-year-old Rayshawn Ahmik Donaldson and a 17-year-old juvenile.

Both are charged with first-degree murder and were being held without bond. Donaldson is scheduled for a court appearance Monday.

