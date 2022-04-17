CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A 22-year-old woman was killed Saturday while she was working on a piece of equipment at a commercial bakery in Clayton, North Carolina, officials said.

The incident was reported about 3:45 p.m. at Northeast Foods at 68 Harvest Mill Lane, according to Clayton police.

The company in Clayton began production in 2011 and is known as Automatic Rolls, according to Food Engineering magazine.

The incident will be investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. No other information was released.