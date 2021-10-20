Woman, 3-year-old son killed in head-on crash in North Carolina

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 22-year-old woman and her 3-year-old son were killed in a multi-vehicle crash Monday night along US 221 in Ashe County, according to NC State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 7:15 p.m. on US 221 near Shatley Road.

Troopers said a 2005 Honda CRV was traveling south on US 221, drove left of center, and collided head-on with a northbound 1988 Ford Mustang. The initial investigation shows the driver of the Ford swerved to the left in an attempt to avoid the Honda, Highway Patrol said.

The driver of the Honda, identified as William Calhoun, 65, of Laurel Springs, was seriously injured in the crash and was flown to the hospital for his injuries, troopers said. His current condition is unknown.

The driver of the Ford, identified as Hunter Luther, 23, of Jefferson, was not hurt in the crash. The front seat passenger, Harley Marie Taylor, 22, of Jefferson, died from her injuries at the scene.

The rear seat passenger, Bentley Taylor, 3, was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem with critical injuries but died early Tuesday morning, troopers said.

Bentley was the child of Harley Taylor, and he was properly restrained in a car seat, Highway Patrol said.

Neither the driver, Hunter Luther, nor the front seat passenger, Harley Taylor, was restrained by a seatbelt.

Charges are pending the ongoing investigation and consultation with the Ashe County District Attorney’s Office, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.