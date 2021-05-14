Woman, 33, arrested after ‘road rage attack’ in South Carolina

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 33-year-old woman was arrested Friday for what the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is calling an alleged ‘road rage attack’ on Green Pond Highway.

Deputies say the road rage encounter happened after the victim passed Lechelle Bradley on the two-lane highway around 11:00 a.m.

They say Bradley drove up beside the victim against the flow of traffic and pointed a handgun at the victim through her window. Bradley then sped past the victim.

Deputies say the victim later saw Bradley’s vehicle parked on the side of the road, and as they drove past, Bradley fired at least one shot towards the victim’s vehicle.

A two-year-old child was in the victim’s car during the incident.

Bradley was arrested during a traffic stop by Colleton County deputies a short distance from where the road rage incident occurred.

Bradley is being charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. She is being held at the Colleton County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

No injuries were reported.